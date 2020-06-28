6595 Reserve Drive

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



This Awesome Condo is located in Popular Reserve at Broad Ripple off Westfield Blvd. Minutes to Monon Trail, Broad Ripple amenities, Glendale and more. Home features new carpet and laminate flooring throughout, a large eat-in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and lots of cabinet space and an open family room with a gas fireplace. One bedroom is on main floor along with a full bath and laundry. Master suite is on third level and includes two walk-in closets, huge suite with dual sinks, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Loft overlooks family room. Oversized 1-car garage. Community pool and pond. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready!

