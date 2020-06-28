All apartments in Indianapolis
6595 Reserve Drive
6595 Reserve Drive

6595 Reserve Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6595 Reserve Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

This Awesome Condo is located in Popular Reserve at Broad Ripple off Westfield Blvd. Minutes to Monon Trail, Broad Ripple amenities, Glendale and more. Home features new carpet and laminate flooring throughout, a large eat-in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and lots of cabinet space and an open family room with a gas fireplace. One bedroom is on main floor along with a full bath and laundry. Master suite is on third level and includes two walk-in closets, huge suite with dual sinks, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Loft overlooks family room. Oversized 1-car garage. Community pool and pond. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6595 Reserve Drive have any available units?
6595 Reserve Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6595 Reserve Drive have?
Some of 6595 Reserve Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6595 Reserve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6595 Reserve Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6595 Reserve Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6595 Reserve Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6595 Reserve Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6595 Reserve Drive offers parking.
Does 6595 Reserve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6595 Reserve Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6595 Reserve Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6595 Reserve Drive has a pool.
Does 6595 Reserve Drive have accessible units?
No, 6595 Reserve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6595 Reserve Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6595 Reserve Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
