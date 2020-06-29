All apartments in Indianapolis
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6581 Reserve Drive
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

6581 Reserve Drive

6581 Reserve Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
Broad Ripple
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

6581 Reserve Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large Broadripple Condo Next to Monon. 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo, Large Garage! - Must See Property! Quality Newer Construction 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Broadripple. Walking distance to Broadripple Ave. Granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwoods, ceramic tile and so much more! Unit is a a 3 story with garage parking. Washer/Dryer stay with home. Home features Tile Floors, High end Appliances & Hardwoods. Great Broadripple location. Water/Sewer Included.

Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package

(RLNE4024513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6581 Reserve Drive have any available units?
6581 Reserve Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6581 Reserve Drive have?
Some of 6581 Reserve Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6581 Reserve Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6581 Reserve Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6581 Reserve Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6581 Reserve Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6581 Reserve Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6581 Reserve Drive offers parking.
Does 6581 Reserve Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6581 Reserve Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6581 Reserve Drive have a pool?
No, 6581 Reserve Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6581 Reserve Drive have accessible units?
No, 6581 Reserve Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6581 Reserve Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6581 Reserve Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
