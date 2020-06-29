6581 Reserve Drive

Amenities
Large Broadripple Condo Next to Monon. 2 Bed, 2 Bath Condo, Large Garage! - Must See Property! Quality Newer Construction 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Broadripple. Walking distance to Broadripple Ave. Granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwoods, ceramic tile and so much more! Unit is a a 3 story with garage parking. Washer/Dryer stay with home. Home features Tile Floors, High end Appliances & Hardwoods. Great Broadripple location. Water/Sewer Included.
Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package
(RLNE4024513)