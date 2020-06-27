6564 Aintree Place

Amenities
Enjoy the simple life in this lovely ranch style home with many custom features!: Tiled Entry; Light and Bright Kitchen with Vaulted Ceiling; Spacious Living Room with Exposed Wood Ceiling; Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, and Full Bath with Separate Garden Tub and Shower; Finished Garage; and Lawncare is included in the rent! The backyard is a parklike setting. Quick access to major highways, yet a serene setting near many amenities, including park, golf course, and shopping centers.