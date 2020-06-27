6564 Aintree Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy the simple life in this lovely ranch style home with many custom features!: Tiled Entry; Light and Bright Kitchen with Vaulted Ceiling; Spacious Living Room with Exposed Wood Ceiling; Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, and Full Bath with Separate Garden Tub and Shower; Finished Garage; and Lawncare is included in the rent! The backyard is a parklike setting. Quick access to major highways, yet a serene setting near many amenities, including park, golf course, and shopping centers.