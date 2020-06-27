All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

6564 Aintree Place

6564 Aintree Place · No Longer Available
Location

6564 Aintree Place, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Castleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy the simple life in this lovely ranch style home with many custom features!: Tiled Entry; Light and Bright Kitchen with Vaulted Ceiling; Spacious Living Room with Exposed Wood Ceiling; Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, and Full Bath with Separate Garden Tub and Shower; Finished Garage; and Lawncare is included in the rent! The backyard is a parklike setting. Quick access to major highways, yet a serene setting near many amenities, including park, golf course, and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6564 Aintree Place have any available units?
6564 Aintree Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6564 Aintree Place have?
Some of 6564 Aintree Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6564 Aintree Place currently offering any rent specials?
6564 Aintree Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6564 Aintree Place pet-friendly?
No, 6564 Aintree Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6564 Aintree Place offer parking?
Yes, 6564 Aintree Place offers parking.
Does 6564 Aintree Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6564 Aintree Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6564 Aintree Place have a pool?
No, 6564 Aintree Place does not have a pool.
Does 6564 Aintree Place have accessible units?
No, 6564 Aintree Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6564 Aintree Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6564 Aintree Place has units with dishwashers.
