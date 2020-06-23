All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 652 East Saint Clair Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
652 East Saint Clair Street
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:24 AM

652 East Saint Clair Street

652 East Saint Clair Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Downtown Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

652 East Saint Clair Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You could live in the historic 2BR/1BA home in Chatham Arch, a short distance to Mass Ave and all that it has to offer, from restaurants to bars to shops. Renovated in 2007, this home features an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops and a pantry. There are 2 large bedrooms, each with a walk in closet that share a large bathroom. Washer and dryer included also. Enjoy your privacy fenced space where you can entertain friends or just relax. Tenant is responsible for water, gas and electric. Non-smokers only please. Security deposit of one month's rent. Pet deposit is $250 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 East Saint Clair Street have any available units?
652 East Saint Clair Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 652 East Saint Clair Street have?
Some of 652 East Saint Clair Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 652 East Saint Clair Street currently offering any rent specials?
652 East Saint Clair Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 East Saint Clair Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 652 East Saint Clair Street is pet friendly.
Does 652 East Saint Clair Street offer parking?
No, 652 East Saint Clair Street does not offer parking.
Does 652 East Saint Clair Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 652 East Saint Clair Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 East Saint Clair Street have a pool?
No, 652 East Saint Clair Street does not have a pool.
Does 652 East Saint Clair Street have accessible units?
No, 652 East Saint Clair Street does not have accessible units.
Does 652 East Saint Clair Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 652 East Saint Clair Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College