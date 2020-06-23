652 East Saint Clair Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You could live in the historic 2BR/1BA home in Chatham Arch, a short distance to Mass Ave and all that it has to offer, from restaurants to bars to shops. Renovated in 2007, this home features an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counter tops and a pantry. There are 2 large bedrooms, each with a walk in closet that share a large bathroom. Washer and dryer included also. Enjoy your privacy fenced space where you can entertain friends or just relax. Tenant is responsible for water, gas and electric. Non-smokers only please. Security deposit of one month's rent. Pet deposit is $250 per pet.