Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

649 E 49th Street

649 East 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

649 East 49th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3-BDRM / 1.5 bath home @ 49th & College Ave - Property Id: 64700

Beautiful home located on the Red Line and steps from Upland College Ave Tasting Room, Ukiyo and Greek's Pizzeria. Renovated from the ground up: hardwood floors, freshly painted interior and exterior, windows, woodwork, new roof and more. Original clawfoot tub and bathroom tile restored. Fenced in backyard. New HVAC, water heater and appliances.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64700
Property Id 64700

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5389923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 E 49th Street have any available units?
649 E 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 649 E 49th Street have?
Some of 649 E 49th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 E 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
649 E 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 E 49th Street pet-friendly?
No, 649 E 49th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 649 E 49th Street offer parking?
No, 649 E 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 649 E 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 E 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 E 49th Street have a pool?
No, 649 E 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 649 E 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 649 E 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 649 E 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 649 E 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

