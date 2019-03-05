649 E 49th Street

Amenities
3-BDRM / 1.5 bath home @ 49th & College Ave - Property Id: 64700
Beautiful home located on the Red Line and steps from Upland College Ave Tasting Room, Ukiyo and Greek's Pizzeria. Renovated from the ground up: hardwood floors, freshly painted interior and exterior, windows, woodwork, new roof and more. Original clawfoot tub and bathroom tile restored. Fenced in backyard. New HVAC, water heater and appliances.
Property Id 64700
No Dogs Allowed
