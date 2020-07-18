All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

6439 Feather Run Drive

6439 Feather Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6439 Feather Run Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,500 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5903306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6439 Feather Run Drive have any available units?
6439 Feather Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6439 Feather Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6439 Feather Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6439 Feather Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6439 Feather Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6439 Feather Run Drive offer parking?
No, 6439 Feather Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6439 Feather Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6439 Feather Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6439 Feather Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6439 Feather Run Drive has a pool.
Does 6439 Feather Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 6439 Feather Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6439 Feather Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6439 Feather Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6439 Feather Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6439 Feather Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
