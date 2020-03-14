All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 6422 Decatur Commons.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6422 Decatur Commons
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6422 Decatur Commons

6422 Decatur Commons · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Valley Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6422 Decatur Commons, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
***2nd Full Month Rent Free with 15 Month Lease***
***Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits!*** Delightful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home with an open floor plan.  Home features neutral paint, ceramic tile flooring, and beautiful carpet.  Kitchen has been updated with granite counters and stainless steel kitchen appliances.  Spacious living room features a gorgeous fireplace to enjoy on those cold winter nights.  Master bedroom has its own en suite master bathroom.  Home also has a convenient two car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6422 Decatur Commons have any available units?
6422 Decatur Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6422 Decatur Commons have?
Some of 6422 Decatur Commons's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6422 Decatur Commons currently offering any rent specials?
6422 Decatur Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6422 Decatur Commons pet-friendly?
No, 6422 Decatur Commons is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6422 Decatur Commons offer parking?
Yes, 6422 Decatur Commons offers parking.
Does 6422 Decatur Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6422 Decatur Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6422 Decatur Commons have a pool?
No, 6422 Decatur Commons does not have a pool.
Does 6422 Decatur Commons have accessible units?
No, 6422 Decatur Commons does not have accessible units.
Does 6422 Decatur Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6422 Decatur Commons has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College