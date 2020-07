Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities conference room parking lobby

Gorgeous, renovated office with TONS of space and an amazing location! Located right on 31 and Banta, this office space has great exposure. Office contains 8 offices, reception area, large conference room (currently being used as an office), three bathrooms including a shower in one office, large kitchen, loads of parking spaces out front, and large lobby.