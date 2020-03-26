630 North College Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator fire pit parking bbq/grill

Urban loft living at one of the best historic buildings downtown! Enjoy the soaring 15 ft ceilings, massive windows and exposed brick walls and wood structure. This top floor unit comes with two parking spaces (1 indoor / 1 outdoor), stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit washer & dryer. Take advantage of the fully landscaped and furnished urban garden, featuring mature trees, a fire pit and gas grill, and recently furnished rooftop patio overlooking the downtown skyline. All just steps away from downtown Indy’s premier Mass Ave dining, nightlife and entertainment district, and the Cultural Trail. Welcome home to Mill 9 Phase 2 - Unit 407!