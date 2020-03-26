All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:22 PM

630 North College Avenue

630 N College Ave · No Longer Available
Location

630 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Urban loft living at one of the best historic buildings downtown! Enjoy the soaring 15 ft ceilings, massive windows and exposed brick walls and wood structure. This top floor unit comes with two parking spaces (1 indoor / 1 outdoor), stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit washer & dryer. Take advantage of the fully landscaped and furnished urban garden, featuring mature trees, a fire pit and gas grill, and recently furnished rooftop patio overlooking the downtown skyline. All just steps away from downtown Indy’s premier Mass Ave dining, nightlife and entertainment district, and the Cultural Trail. Welcome home to Mill 9 Phase 2 - Unit 407!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 North College Avenue have any available units?
630 North College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 North College Avenue have?
Some of 630 North College Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
630 North College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 630 North College Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 630 North College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 630 North College Avenue offers parking.
Does 630 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 630 North College Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 630 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 630 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 630 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 630 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 North College Avenue has units with dishwashers.
