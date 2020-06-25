6249 Longchannel Lane

Amenities
Beautiful Three bedroom in Pike - Property Id: 111620
This beautiful three bedroom two full bath condo located in pike township one car private garage, private entrance,generous kitchen, with all appliances including washer dryer, side-by-side refrigerator freezer and bar into the great room complete with fireplace and cathedral ceiling with Second story private deck for entertainment. Master suite boasts a large walk-in closet Second and third bedrooms offer generous closet space as well intercom system for your convenience and so much more New carpet and New Hardwood floors
$800 deposit $1150 a month qualifications include a minimum three times the rental amount gross and come no recent evictions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111620
