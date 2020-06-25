All apartments in Indianapolis
6249 Longchannel Lane
Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:54 AM

6249 Longchannel Lane

6249 Long Channel Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6249 Long Channel Ln, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Augusta-New Augusta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Three bedroom in Pike - Property Id: 111620

This beautiful three bedroom two full bath condo located in pike township one car private garage, private entrance,generous kitchen, with all appliances including washer dryer, side-by-side refrigerator freezer and bar into the great room complete with fireplace and cathedral ceiling with Second story private deck for entertainment. Master suite boasts a large walk-in closet Second and third bedrooms offer generous closet space as well intercom system for your convenience and so much more New carpet and New Hardwood floors
$800 deposit $1150 a month qualifications include a minimum three times the rental amount gross and come no recent evictions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111620
Property Id 111620

(RLNE4817111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6249 Longchannel Lane have any available units?
6249 Longchannel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6249 Longchannel Lane have?
Some of 6249 Longchannel Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6249 Longchannel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6249 Longchannel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6249 Longchannel Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6249 Longchannel Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6249 Longchannel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6249 Longchannel Lane offers parking.
Does 6249 Longchannel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6249 Longchannel Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6249 Longchannel Lane have a pool?
No, 6249 Longchannel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6249 Longchannel Lane have accessible units?
No, 6249 Longchannel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6249 Longchannel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6249 Longchannel Lane has units with dishwashers.
