Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6233 Tybalt Place
Last updated May 16 2019

6233 Tybalt Place

6233 Tybalt Place · No Longer Available
Location

6233 Tybalt Place, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is truly a must see!! It has a beautiful decorative fireplace, the Master Bedroom has vaulted ceilings with a ceiling fan, a garden tub, plenty of closet space, and it has a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets. The back yard has a privacy fence and a deck perfect for summer entertainment! Don't delay!! This is a new listing and won't last long!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making out house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6233 Tybalt Place have any available units?
6233 Tybalt Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6233 Tybalt Place have?
Some of 6233 Tybalt Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6233 Tybalt Place currently offering any rent specials?
6233 Tybalt Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6233 Tybalt Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6233 Tybalt Place is pet friendly.
Does 6233 Tybalt Place offer parking?
No, 6233 Tybalt Place does not offer parking.
Does 6233 Tybalt Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6233 Tybalt Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6233 Tybalt Place have a pool?
No, 6233 Tybalt Place does not have a pool.
Does 6233 Tybalt Place have accessible units?
No, 6233 Tybalt Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6233 Tybalt Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6233 Tybalt Place does not have units with dishwashers.
