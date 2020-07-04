6233 Lafayette Rd

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/90a67ef089 ---- **COMING SOON** 3 bedroom near Eagle Creek Park with large windows for natural sunlight, a cozy fireplace and fully fenced backyard! Instant access to I-465 and I-65! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals *Section-8 Accepted* Attached 2 Car Garage