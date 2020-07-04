All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

6233 Lafayette Rd

6233 Lafayette Road · No Longer Available
Location

6233 Lafayette Road, Indianapolis, IN 46278
Trader's Point

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/90a67ef089 ---- **COMING SOON** 3 bedroom near Eagle Creek Park with large windows for natural sunlight, a cozy fireplace and fully fenced backyard! Instant access to I-465 and I-65! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals *Section-8 Accepted* Attached 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6233 Lafayette Rd have any available units?
6233 Lafayette Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6233 Lafayette Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6233 Lafayette Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6233 Lafayette Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6233 Lafayette Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6233 Lafayette Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6233 Lafayette Rd offers parking.
Does 6233 Lafayette Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6233 Lafayette Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6233 Lafayette Rd have a pool?
No, 6233 Lafayette Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6233 Lafayette Rd have accessible units?
No, 6233 Lafayette Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6233 Lafayette Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6233 Lafayette Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6233 Lafayette Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 6233 Lafayette Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

