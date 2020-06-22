6220 Carrollton Avenue

Amenities

Exciting Office / Retail / Redevelopment / Live-Work potential in the heart of BROAD RIPPLE VILLAGE. 1 Block from INDY RED LINE Rapid Transit Station, connecting 1/4 of all jobs in Marion County. Street-level entrance to lots of natural light and two-level open space. Updated restroom core and support rooms. Basement has multiple rooms with natural light. 2nd floor additional business space or residential suite with kitchen, full bath, and a spacious 1,200 sf rooftop deck with panoramic views. Public street parking in front and directly north, with additional private parking in the rear.