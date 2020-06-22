All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:06 PM

6220 Carrollton Avenue

6220 Carrollton Avenue · (317) 281-2514
Location

6220 Carrollton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$6,685

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Exciting Office / Retail / Redevelopment / Live-Work potential in the heart of BROAD RIPPLE VILLAGE. 1 Block from INDY RED LINE Rapid Transit Station, connecting 1/4 of all jobs in Marion County. Street-level entrance to lots of natural light and two-level open space. Updated restroom core and support rooms. Basement has multiple rooms with natural light. 2nd floor additional business space or residential suite with kitchen, full bath, and a spacious 1,200 sf rooftop deck with panoramic views. Public street parking in front and directly north, with additional private parking in the rear.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6220 Carrollton Avenue have any available units?
6220 Carrollton Avenue has a unit available for $6,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 6220 Carrollton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6220 Carrollton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6220 Carrollton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6220 Carrollton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6220 Carrollton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6220 Carrollton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6220 Carrollton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6220 Carrollton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6220 Carrollton Avenue have a pool?
No, 6220 Carrollton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6220 Carrollton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6220 Carrollton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6220 Carrollton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6220 Carrollton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6220 Carrollton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6220 Carrollton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
