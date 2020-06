Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Now leasing for the 2020-2021 school year. This 5 bedroom, 2 bath Butler Tarkington home is in an excellent location in The Knoll area. Completely remodeled kitchen with butcher block countertops, stainless appliances, new cabinets and a spacious walk-in pantry. Refinished hardwood floors leaded glass windows, period 1927 built-ins in family room/dining room, and shiplap front gas fireplace. Great location for Butler University students or faculty!