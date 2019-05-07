All apartments in Indianapolis
6137 Wildcat Drive

6137 Wildcat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6137 Wildcat Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Southeast Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Located off Arlington and Troy Ave minutes to I465, Marion County Fairgrounds and Downtown. This all-electric condo features a living/dining room combo with a wood burning fireplace and new laminate flooring downstairs. Nice kitchen includes plenty of countertop and cabinet space along with a large pantry. Condo includes a washer/dryer on the upper level, 1-car attached insulated garage, and over 1,200 square feet of living space. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6137 Wildcat Drive have any available units?
6137 Wildcat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6137 Wildcat Drive have?
Some of 6137 Wildcat Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6137 Wildcat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6137 Wildcat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6137 Wildcat Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6137 Wildcat Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6137 Wildcat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6137 Wildcat Drive offers parking.
Does 6137 Wildcat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6137 Wildcat Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6137 Wildcat Drive have a pool?
No, 6137 Wildcat Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6137 Wildcat Drive have accessible units?
No, 6137 Wildcat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6137 Wildcat Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6137 Wildcat Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

