Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:06 AM

6115 Drawbridge Lane

6115 Drawbridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6115 Drawbridge Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Castleton

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath House for Rent with Garage in Castlewood Estates - Renovated 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath All-Electric House for Rent with Garage in Castlewood Estates. This Spacious Home has about 1850 Sq Ft with Screened Patio and Deck. Highlights and Featured Amenities include New Paint and Flooring throughout, Updated Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances, Attached Garage, Shed/Mini-Barn, Large Backyard with Deck and Screened Patio, and Much More! This home is located on the Northeast Side of Indianapolis near 96th St and Allisonville Rd. Minutes from I-465 and I-69 and very close to Carmel, Fishers, and Castleton.. This will Not Last Long!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

(RLNE5328840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6115 Drawbridge Lane have any available units?
6115 Drawbridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6115 Drawbridge Lane have?
Some of 6115 Drawbridge Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6115 Drawbridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6115 Drawbridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 Drawbridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6115 Drawbridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6115 Drawbridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6115 Drawbridge Lane offers parking.
Does 6115 Drawbridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6115 Drawbridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 Drawbridge Lane have a pool?
No, 6115 Drawbridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6115 Drawbridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 6115 Drawbridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 Drawbridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6115 Drawbridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
