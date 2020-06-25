All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

611 East 34th Street

611 E 34th St · No Longer Available
Location

611 E 34th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This Renovated Charmer is off of 34th & College - minutes to Downtown, Mass Ave, Broad Ripple and more. This home features lovely laminate flooring, family room with a woodburning fireplace, formal dining room leading into a lovely kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances and out to a fenced-in patio area. Master bedroom with two closets. Updated bathrooms. Large unfinished basement with lots of storage. Pets Negotiable! A Must See!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 East 34th Street have any available units?
611 East 34th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 East 34th Street have?
Some of 611 East 34th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 East 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
611 East 34th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 East 34th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 East 34th Street is pet friendly.
Does 611 East 34th Street offer parking?
No, 611 East 34th Street does not offer parking.
Does 611 East 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 East 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 East 34th Street have a pool?
No, 611 East 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 611 East 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 611 East 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 611 East 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 East 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
