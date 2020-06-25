611 East 34th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This Renovated Charmer is off of 34th & College - minutes to Downtown, Mass Ave, Broad Ripple and more. This home features lovely laminate flooring, family room with a woodburning fireplace, formal dining room leading into a lovely kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances and out to a fenced-in patio area. Master bedroom with two closets. Updated bathrooms. Large unfinished basement with lots of storage. Pets Negotiable! A Must See!

