61 N Whittier Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fa00f56058 ---- This 2 bedroom/1 full bathroom two story duplex has tons of updates and is move in ready. Located in the heart of Irvington. As you enter the home you are greeted with fresh paint and plank hardwood flooring. The flooring gives the home a wonderful flow and open feeling. The living room has a decorative fireplace (non-functional). The kitchen is just perfect and is stocked with a stove, fridge and dishwasher. Both bedrooms and the bathroom are located upstairs. The bathroom has tons of updates to the vanity and fixtures. Huge perks in the home include many ceiling fans, blinds provided throughout and central air. Washer and dryer hook-up on main level. Covered front porch and unfinished basement. 1 car off street parking available. security deposit = $799 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer. *Lawn mowing and snow removal included Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM Blinds Provided Off Street Parking Pets Allowed Stove Unfinished Basement W/D Hook Ups