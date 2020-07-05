All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

61 N Whittier Pl

61 North Whittier Place · No Longer Available
Location

61 North Whittier Place, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fa00f56058 ---- This 2 bedroom/1 full bathroom two story duplex has tons of updates and is move in ready. Located in the heart of Irvington. As you enter the home you are greeted with fresh paint and plank hardwood flooring. The flooring gives the home a wonderful flow and open feeling. The living room has a decorative fireplace (non-functional). The kitchen is just perfect and is stocked with a stove, fridge and dishwasher. Both bedrooms and the bathroom are located upstairs. The bathroom has tons of updates to the vanity and fixtures. Huge perks in the home include many ceiling fans, blinds provided throughout and central air. Washer and dryer hook-up on main level. Covered front porch and unfinished basement. 1 car off street parking available. security deposit = $799 Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities of gas, electricity, water and sewer. *Lawn mowing and snow removal included Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM Blinds Provided Off Street Parking Pets Allowed Stove Unfinished Basement W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 N Whittier Pl have any available units?
61 N Whittier Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 N Whittier Pl have?
Some of 61 N Whittier Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 N Whittier Pl currently offering any rent specials?
61 N Whittier Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 N Whittier Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 N Whittier Pl is pet friendly.
Does 61 N Whittier Pl offer parking?
Yes, 61 N Whittier Pl offers parking.
Does 61 N Whittier Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 N Whittier Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 N Whittier Pl have a pool?
No, 61 N Whittier Pl does not have a pool.
Does 61 N Whittier Pl have accessible units?
No, 61 N Whittier Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 61 N Whittier Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 N Whittier Pl has units with dishwashers.

