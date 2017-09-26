609 Ft. Wayne Avenue

Amenities

Brand New Townhome in Downtown Indianapolis - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in downtown Indianapolis is brand new construction and in a fantastic location! Located on the Cultural Trail, and also a short walk to Monument Circle, the Canal, and the restaurants and shops on Mass Ave. The home features a private entrance; wood floors; 9' ceilings; an abundance of windows and light; spacious kitchen with center island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous tile backsplash; master suite includes large walk-in closet, double sinks, and tile shower; the 2nd full bathroom features a bathtub/shower combo; private two-car tandem garage; and the balcony is a wonderful spot to relax or enjoy the view! Washer/Dryer included. No smoking. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet).



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



