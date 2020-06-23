607 Rahkewood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

This beautiful home is waiting for you to make it yours! It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,474 square feet of comfortable living space. It includes a spacious living room, cook-friendly kitchen with plenty of both cabinet and counter top space, has a finished basement, wood floors throughout, and attached 2 car garage. The backyard is large, fenced in, and has an attached deck off the back of the house. Stop in today so that together...we can make this house your home!



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



