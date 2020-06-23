All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:38 PM

607 Rahkewood Drive

Location

607 Rahkewood Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

This beautiful home is waiting for you to make it yours! It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,474 square feet of comfortable living space. It includes a spacious living room, cook-friendly kitchen with plenty of both cabinet and counter top space, has a finished basement, wood floors throughout, and attached 2 car garage. The backyard is large, fenced in, and has an attached deck off the back of the house. Stop in today so that together...we can make this house your home!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Rahkewood Drive have any available units?
607 Rahkewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 Rahkewood Drive have?
Some of 607 Rahkewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Rahkewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
607 Rahkewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Rahkewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Rahkewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 607 Rahkewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 607 Rahkewood Drive offers parking.
Does 607 Rahkewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Rahkewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Rahkewood Drive have a pool?
No, 607 Rahkewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 607 Rahkewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 607 Rahkewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Rahkewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Rahkewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
