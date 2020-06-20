6050 Macbeth Way

Amenities
House For Rent 2 BR 2 BA, Extra Room - Property Id: 284626
House For Rent 2 BR 2 BA, Extra Room
SHOWING AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT
Must have good credit, rental history, no evictions and no violent criminal records.
Credit and background screening will be required.
* 1 year lease
* All utilities paid by tenants
Newly renovated, new floors and new paint throughout.
Rental insurance required, all utilities, lawn care paid by tenants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284626
Property Id 284626
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5796026)