Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

6050 Macbeth Way

6050 Macbeth Way · (317) 325-8245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6050 Macbeth Way, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1245 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
House For Rent 2 BR 2 BA, Extra Room - Property Id: 284626

House For Rent 2 BR 2 BA, Extra Room

SHOWING AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT
Must have good credit, rental history, no evictions and no violent criminal records.

Credit and background screening will be required.

* 1 year lease
* All utilities paid by tenants

Newly renovated, new floors and new paint throughout.

Rental insurance required, all utilities, lawn care paid by tenants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284626
Property Id 284626

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6050 Macbeth Way have any available units?
6050 Macbeth Way has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6050 Macbeth Way have?
Some of 6050 Macbeth Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6050 Macbeth Way currently offering any rent specials?
6050 Macbeth Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6050 Macbeth Way pet-friendly?
No, 6050 Macbeth Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 6050 Macbeth Way offer parking?
No, 6050 Macbeth Way does not offer parking.
Does 6050 Macbeth Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6050 Macbeth Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6050 Macbeth Way have a pool?
No, 6050 Macbeth Way does not have a pool.
Does 6050 Macbeth Way have accessible units?
No, 6050 Macbeth Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6050 Macbeth Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6050 Macbeth Way has units with dishwashers.
