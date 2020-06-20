6050 Macbeth Way

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

House For Rent 2 BR 2 BA, Extra Room - Property Id: 284626



House For Rent 2 BR 2 BA, Extra Room



SHOWING AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT

Must have good credit, rental history, no evictions and no violent criminal records.



Credit and background screening will be required.



* 1 year lease

* All utilities paid by tenants



Newly renovated, new floors and new paint throughout.



Rental insurance required, all utilities, lawn care paid by tenants.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284626

Property Id 284626



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5796026)