Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
605 West 29th Street
Last updated January 29 2020 at 2:21 PM

605 West 29th Street

605 West 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

605 West 29th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138477

Open concept home with lots of natural light and updated hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen provides a pantry and plenty of counter space. Nice size closets. Basement has space for your storage needs. Come see it today!

*$250. OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*

Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Wood flooring
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 West 29th Street have any available units?
605 West 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 605 West 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
605 West 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 West 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 West 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 605 West 29th Street offer parking?
No, 605 West 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 605 West 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 West 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 West 29th Street have a pool?
No, 605 West 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 605 West 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 605 West 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 605 West 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 West 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 West 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 West 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

