605 West 29th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138477



Open concept home with lots of natural light and updated hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen provides a pantry and plenty of counter space. Nice size closets. Basement has space for your storage needs. Come see it today!



*$250. OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*



Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Wood flooring

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.