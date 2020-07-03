All apartments in Indianapolis
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
6027 Gunyon Way
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

6027 Gunyon Way

6027 Gunyon Way · No Longer Available
Location

6027 Gunyon Way, Indianapolis, IN 46237
South Franklin

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Franklin Township - Property Id: 159029

Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home In Desirable South Franklin Township (Southern Lake Estate). Beautiful Floor Plan And Vaulted Ceilings Greets You As You Enter The Living Room. Eat-In Kitchen Overlooks Large Family Room Featuring Wood Burning Stone Fireplace And Large Sliding Glass Door With View Of The Backyard.
All SS Appliances in Kitchen
All New Floor Coverings Throughout The Home
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159029
Property Id 159029

(RLNE5368828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6027 Gunyon Way have any available units?
6027 Gunyon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6027 Gunyon Way have?
Some of 6027 Gunyon Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6027 Gunyon Way currently offering any rent specials?
6027 Gunyon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6027 Gunyon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6027 Gunyon Way is pet friendly.
Does 6027 Gunyon Way offer parking?
No, 6027 Gunyon Way does not offer parking.
Does 6027 Gunyon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6027 Gunyon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6027 Gunyon Way have a pool?
No, 6027 Gunyon Way does not have a pool.
Does 6027 Gunyon Way have accessible units?
No, 6027 Gunyon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6027 Gunyon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6027 Gunyon Way has units with dishwashers.

