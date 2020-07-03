6027 Gunyon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Home in Franklin Township - Property Id: 159029



Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home In Desirable South Franklin Township (Southern Lake Estate). Beautiful Floor Plan And Vaulted Ceilings Greets You As You Enter The Living Room. Eat-In Kitchen Overlooks Large Family Room Featuring Wood Burning Stone Fireplace And Large Sliding Glass Door With View Of The Backyard.

All SS Appliances in Kitchen

All New Floor Coverings Throughout The Home

