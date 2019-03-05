All apartments in Indianapolis
6004 Polonius Dr
6004 Polonius Dr

6004 Polonius Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6004 Polonius Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e24e670b8 ---- This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch has vaulted ceilings in the kitchen that looks into the vaulted family room with fireplace. The kitchen has great storage including a pantry. It comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. The hardwood floors are throughout the main living areas and the bedrooms are carpeted. Two bedrooms have walk in closets for lots of extra storage. The back deck leads to the fenced yard. (Not Section 8) Schedule a showing today! $45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent ($10/mo) will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 12 month lease or longer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 Polonius Dr have any available units?
6004 Polonius Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6004 Polonius Dr have?
Some of 6004 Polonius Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 Polonius Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6004 Polonius Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 Polonius Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6004 Polonius Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6004 Polonius Dr offer parking?
No, 6004 Polonius Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6004 Polonius Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6004 Polonius Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 Polonius Dr have a pool?
No, 6004 Polonius Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6004 Polonius Dr have accessible units?
No, 6004 Polonius Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 Polonius Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6004 Polonius Dr has units with dishwashers.

