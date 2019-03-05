6004 Polonius Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e24e670b8 ---- This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch has vaulted ceilings in the kitchen that looks into the vaulted family room with fireplace. The kitchen has great storage including a pantry. It comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. The hardwood floors are throughout the main living areas and the bedrooms are carpeted. Two bedrooms have walk in closets for lots of extra storage. The back deck leads to the fenced yard. (Not Section 8) Schedule a showing today! $45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent ($10/mo) will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 12 month lease or longer