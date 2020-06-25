5927 Primrose Avenue

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



This home is in the heart of Broad Ripple, off 59th & Primrose Ave within minutes to the Monon Trail, Broad Ripple Park and numerous other shops, bars and restaurants. This beautifully renovated home features gleaming, newer hardwood floors, large living room with decorative fireplace and a formal dining room. The kitchen underwent a recent renovation including tile floors, new appliances, custom cabinets, and granite counter tops! The detached garage is a huge bonus and doubles as storage. A nice functional basement provides a large amount of additional storage in the home. The subway tile in the shower give the bathroom character and class. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

