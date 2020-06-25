All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
5927 Primrose Avenue
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:45 PM

5927 Primrose Avenue

5927 Primrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Broad Ripple
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

5927 Primrose Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is in the heart of Broad Ripple, off 59th & Primrose Ave within minutes to the Monon Trail, Broad Ripple Park and numerous other shops, bars and restaurants. This beautifully renovated home features gleaming, newer hardwood floors, large living room with decorative fireplace and a formal dining room. The kitchen underwent a recent renovation including tile floors, new appliances, custom cabinets, and granite counter tops! The detached garage is a huge bonus and doubles as storage. A nice functional basement provides a large amount of additional storage in the home. The subway tile in the shower give the bathroom character and class. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5927 Primrose Avenue have any available units?
5927 Primrose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5927 Primrose Avenue have?
Some of 5927 Primrose Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5927 Primrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5927 Primrose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5927 Primrose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5927 Primrose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5927 Primrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5927 Primrose Avenue offers parking.
Does 5927 Primrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5927 Primrose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5927 Primrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 5927 Primrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5927 Primrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5927 Primrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5927 Primrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5927 Primrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
