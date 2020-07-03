All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

5921 Wixson Ct

5921 Wixson Court · No Longer Available
Location

5921 Wixson Court, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c834aef08c ---- This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house has been completely updated with all new flooring, fresh paint, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. The house has 2 living areas and an attached one car garage. The fully fenced back yard is nice and big for lots of outside fun. Schedule a showing today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5921 Wixson Ct have any available units?
5921 Wixson Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5921 Wixson Ct have?
Some of 5921 Wixson Ct's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5921 Wixson Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5921 Wixson Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5921 Wixson Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5921 Wixson Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5921 Wixson Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5921 Wixson Ct offers parking.
Does 5921 Wixson Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5921 Wixson Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5921 Wixson Ct have a pool?
No, 5921 Wixson Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5921 Wixson Ct have accessible units?
No, 5921 Wixson Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5921 Wixson Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5921 Wixson Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

