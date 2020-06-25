All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 8 2019 at 2:53 PM

5914 Parterra Drive

5914 Parterra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5914 Parterra Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is located in a mature community in Franklin Township off of Thompson & Arlington and offers easy access to downtown, Greenwood and interstates. Property features an over-sized 2-car attached garage, spacious Living Room with sky light windows and a Large Family Room. Master suite includes a large walk-in-closet & 3 full baths. Enjoy the spacious eat-in-kitchen and fenced-in backyard. Pets Negotiable! **Fireplace is decorative only.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5914 Parterra Drive have any available units?
5914 Parterra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5914 Parterra Drive have?
Some of 5914 Parterra Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5914 Parterra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5914 Parterra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5914 Parterra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5914 Parterra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5914 Parterra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5914 Parterra Drive offers parking.
Does 5914 Parterra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5914 Parterra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5914 Parterra Drive have a pool?
No, 5914 Parterra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5914 Parterra Drive have accessible units?
No, 5914 Parterra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5914 Parterra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5914 Parterra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
