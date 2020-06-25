5914 Parterra Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This home is located in a mature community in Franklin Township off of Thompson & Arlington and offers easy access to downtown, Greenwood and interstates. Property features an over-sized 2-car attached garage, spacious Living Room with sky light windows and a Large Family Room. Master suite includes a large walk-in-closet & 3 full baths. Enjoy the spacious eat-in-kitchen and fenced-in backyard. Pets Negotiable! **Fireplace is decorative only.**

Contact us to schedule a showing.