Last updated March 29 2019 at 3:54 PM

5902 Pemberly Drive

5902 Pemberly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5902 Pemberly Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

This spacious 3 beds, 3.5 bath home is super spacious!
It has plenty of closet space throughout. It is a tri-level with an accent fireplace, huge backyard with bi-level deck, and also comes with an attached 2 car garage. There are too many features to list! Stop by and see this home today!!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5902 Pemberly Drive have any available units?
5902 Pemberly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5902 Pemberly Drive have?
Some of 5902 Pemberly Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5902 Pemberly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5902 Pemberly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5902 Pemberly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5902 Pemberly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5902 Pemberly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5902 Pemberly Drive offers parking.
Does 5902 Pemberly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5902 Pemberly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5902 Pemberly Drive have a pool?
No, 5902 Pemberly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5902 Pemberly Drive have accessible units?
No, 5902 Pemberly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5902 Pemberly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5902 Pemberly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
