5869 Indianola Avenue

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

This Charming home is located off Kessler Blvd & Indianola minutes to Monon Trail, Heart of Broadripple, Glendale and more! Home features a spacious family room with a gas fireplace. Formal dining room with crown molding. Updated Gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinet space, stainless appliances. 2 car garage, deck, fenced in yard area and a screened in front porch. Pets Negotiable! 6, 12 and 18 month leases available Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



