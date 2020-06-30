All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5869 Indianola Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5869 Indianola Avenue
Last updated December 18 2019 at 5:06 PM

5869 Indianola Avenue

5869 Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5869 Indianola Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Chatard

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**
This Charming home is located off Kessler Blvd & Indianola minutes to Monon Trail, Heart of Broadripple, Glendale and more! Home features a spacious family room with a gas fireplace. Formal dining room with crown molding. Updated Gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinet space, stainless appliances. 2 car garage, deck, fenced in yard area and a screened in front porch. Pets Negotiable! 6, 12 and 18 month leases available Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5869 Indianola Avenue have any available units?
5869 Indianola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5869 Indianola Avenue have?
Some of 5869 Indianola Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5869 Indianola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5869 Indianola Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5869 Indianola Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5869 Indianola Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5869 Indianola Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5869 Indianola Avenue offers parking.
Does 5869 Indianola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5869 Indianola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5869 Indianola Avenue have a pool?
No, 5869 Indianola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5869 Indianola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5869 Indianola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5869 Indianola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5869 Indianola Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College