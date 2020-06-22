All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5848 Baron Ct

5848 Baron Court · No Longer Available
Location

5848 Baron Court, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Castleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This fantastic tri-level 3 bed, 2.5 bath home offers plenty of living space with a lower level living room, lots of storage, an oversized 2 car garage and huge outdoor deck! Great location. Inquire today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5848 Baron Ct have any available units?
5848 Baron Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5848 Baron Ct have?
Some of 5848 Baron Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5848 Baron Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5848 Baron Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5848 Baron Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5848 Baron Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5848 Baron Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5848 Baron Ct does offer parking.
Does 5848 Baron Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5848 Baron Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5848 Baron Ct have a pool?
No, 5848 Baron Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5848 Baron Ct have accessible units?
No, 5848 Baron Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5848 Baron Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5848 Baron Ct has units with dishwashers.
