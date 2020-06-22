5848 Baron Ct

5848 Baron Court, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Castleton
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
This fantastic tri-level 3 bed, 2.5 bath home offers plenty of living space with a lower level living room, lots of storage, an oversized 2 car garage and huge outdoor deck! Great location. Inquire today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
