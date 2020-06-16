5847 Woodside Dr

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FREE APPLICATION!!!



Available Now!!! See the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour!



ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, townhome located on the northwest of downtown has touched down on the market! This home is located directly across from a quiet park. The open floor plan and large yard space creates a great family atmosphere.



Please Note: Tenant pays all utilities. Pets allowed with additional costs and restrictions. No smoking allowed in the home. Renters insurance required.



Application - $50/Adult:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1885962272



Viewing: To view the home, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/864416?source=marketing



To find out more info about our rental process, fees, and this home check out our website:

www.EthosityPM.com



Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2



