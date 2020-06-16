All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

5847 Woodside Dr

5847 Woodside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5847 Woodside Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Crooked Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE APPLICATION!!!

Available Now!!! See the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour!

ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, townhome located on the northwest of downtown has touched down on the market! This home is located directly across from a quiet park. The open floor plan and large yard space creates a great family atmosphere.

Please Note: Tenant pays all utilities. Pets allowed with additional costs and restrictions. No smoking allowed in the home. Renters insurance required.

Application - $50/Adult:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1885962272

Viewing: To view the home, use the Rently.com link below to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/864416?source=marketing

To find out more info about our rental process, fees, and this home check out our website:
www.EthosityPM.com

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2

***Ethosity cannot guarantee the information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate der accurate details.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5847 Woodside Dr have any available units?
5847 Woodside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5847 Woodside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5847 Woodside Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5847 Woodside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5847 Woodside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5847 Woodside Dr offer parking?
No, 5847 Woodside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5847 Woodside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5847 Woodside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5847 Woodside Dr have a pool?
No, 5847 Woodside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5847 Woodside Dr have accessible units?
No, 5847 Woodside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5847 Woodside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5847 Woodside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5847 Woodside Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5847 Woodside Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
