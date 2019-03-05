5756 Outer Bank Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***COMING SOON*** 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch in Franklin Township - ****COMING SOON****This wonderful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home in Franklin Township features an open floor plan, complete with wood burning fireplace for those cold winter days. The kitchen offers tons of cabinet space. Enjoy privacy in completely fenced-in back yard. The two-car attached garage offers shelter for your vehicles plus extra storage! This home rents for $1125.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1125.00. To schedule a viewing, contact Michael Hasell at 317-210-0018.



(RLNE2122535)