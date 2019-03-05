All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

5756 Outer Bank Road

5756 Outer Bank Road · No Longer Available
Location

5756 Outer Bank Road, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Galludet

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***COMING SOON*** 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch in Franklin Township - ****COMING SOON****This wonderful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home in Franklin Township features an open floor plan, complete with wood burning fireplace for those cold winter days. The kitchen offers tons of cabinet space. Enjoy privacy in completely fenced-in back yard. The two-car attached garage offers shelter for your vehicles plus extra storage! This home rents for $1125.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1125.00. To schedule a viewing, contact Michael Hasell at 317-210-0018.

(RLNE2122535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5756 Outer Bank Road have any available units?
5756 Outer Bank Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5756 Outer Bank Road have?
Some of 5756 Outer Bank Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5756 Outer Bank Road currently offering any rent specials?
5756 Outer Bank Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5756 Outer Bank Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5756 Outer Bank Road is pet friendly.
Does 5756 Outer Bank Road offer parking?
Yes, 5756 Outer Bank Road offers parking.
Does 5756 Outer Bank Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5756 Outer Bank Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5756 Outer Bank Road have a pool?
Yes, 5756 Outer Bank Road has a pool.
Does 5756 Outer Bank Road have accessible units?
No, 5756 Outer Bank Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5756 Outer Bank Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5756 Outer Bank Road does not have units with dishwashers.
