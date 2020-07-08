All apartments in Indianapolis
5726 Yucatan Drive

Location

5726 Yucatan Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located in Franklin Township off Arlington and Thompson Rd, minutes to Lutheran High School, Thompson Park and more! Enjoy the eat-in kitchen with newer appliances. The Master Bedroom is spacious and offers a large closet for storage. Entertain in the large backyard with a great deck! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5726 Yucatan Drive have any available units?
5726 Yucatan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5726 Yucatan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5726 Yucatan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5726 Yucatan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5726 Yucatan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5726 Yucatan Drive offer parking?
No, 5726 Yucatan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5726 Yucatan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5726 Yucatan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5726 Yucatan Drive have a pool?
No, 5726 Yucatan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5726 Yucatan Drive have accessible units?
No, 5726 Yucatan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5726 Yucatan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5726 Yucatan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5726 Yucatan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5726 Yucatan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

