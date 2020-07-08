5726 Yucatan Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located in Franklin Township off Arlington and Thompson Rd, minutes to Lutheran High School, Thompson Park and more! Enjoy the eat-in kitchen with newer appliances. The Master Bedroom is spacious and offers a large closet for storage. Entertain in the large backyard with a great deck! Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

