567 N Beville Ave
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

567 N Beville Ave

567 North Beville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

567 North Beville Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Totally remodeled 800 sq. ft. 1 bedroom in St. Clair Place. Open floor plan with refinished hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Plenty of closet space. Full basement with room for storage and laundry. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Central Air. Fenced yard. Off-street parking. Minutes from Mass Avenue. Close to 65. Walk to Beholder, Mayfair taproom and Kingdough Pizza. Must see, won't last, immediate occupancy.

(RLNE4695600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

