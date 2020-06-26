567 N Beville Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Totally remodeled 800 sq. ft. 1 bedroom in St. Clair Place. Open floor plan with refinished hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Plenty of closet space. Full basement with room for storage and laundry. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Central Air. Fenced yard. Off-street parking. Minutes from Mass Avenue. Close to 65. Walk to Beholder, Mayfair taproom and Kingdough Pizza. Must see, won't last, immediate occupancy.



(RLNE4695600)