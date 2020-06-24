All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

565 N Beville Ave

565 North Beville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

565 North Beville Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Totally remodeled 800 sq. ft. 1 bedroom in St. Clair Place. Open floor plan with refinished hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Plenty of closet space. Full basement with room for storage and laundry. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Central Air. Fenced yard. Off-street parking. Minutes from Mass Avenue. Close to 65. Walk to Beholder, Mayfair taproom and Kingdough Pizza. Must see, won't last, immediate occupancy.

(RLNE4695600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 N Beville Ave have any available units?
565 N Beville Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 565 N Beville Ave have?
Some of 565 N Beville Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 N Beville Ave currently offering any rent specials?
565 N Beville Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 N Beville Ave pet-friendly?
No, 565 N Beville Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 565 N Beville Ave offer parking?
Yes, 565 N Beville Ave offers parking.
Does 565 N Beville Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 565 N Beville Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 N Beville Ave have a pool?
No, 565 N Beville Ave does not have a pool.
Does 565 N Beville Ave have accessible units?
No, 565 N Beville Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 565 N Beville Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 565 N Beville Ave has units with dishwashers.
