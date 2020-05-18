5641 Hyacinth Way

Amenities

EAGLE CREEK NORTH | WEST SIDE - PIKE TOWNSHIP



3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, ATTACHED GARAGE | LARGE GATED YARD, Community Clubhouse and Pool!



Fantastic family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached garage in a highly desirable west-side neighborhood. This updated home in Eagle Creek North features a functional, open-concept layout that offers great flow between the kitchen and great room areas. There is an additional sun room off the great room!



This home has stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, tile back splash, and has fresh neutral paint throughout so you can customize with your own décor! The living area offers plenty of room for residents and your family will appreciate the open-concept kitchen with a stand-up bar and convenient sun-room access for additional entertaining. Full kitchen appliances featuring a refrigerator, oven, hood, stove, and dishwasher are included with the home. The great room and entry offer cathedral ceilings and plenty of natural light throughout the home. The master bedroom is large and has two separate closets. Professionally cleaned light carpet throughout.



Well-located home on a quiet street with a large, gated grassy yard in the home's backyard with more outdoor space for entertaining. Excellent location in this prestigious west-side neighborhood features easy access to the 65 Freeway, groceries, schools, entertainment and more. The home is just across the street from Cross Creek Center and Walgreen's in Eagle Creek North Subdivision with a community clubhouse and pool. This is a place you will want to call home! This rental will not last long in this neighborhood- please call today to schedule a showing. Rent is $1,280/month and an 18-month or 24-month term is preferred. Please call for details. Thank you!