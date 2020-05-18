All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5641 Hyacinth Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5641 Hyacinth Way
Last updated March 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

5641 Hyacinth Way

5641 Hyacinth Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5641 Hyacinth Way, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
EAGLE CREEK NORTH | WEST SIDE - PIKE TOWNSHIP

3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, ATTACHED GARAGE | LARGE GATED YARD, Community Clubhouse and Pool!

Fantastic family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached garage in a highly desirable west-side neighborhood. This updated home in Eagle Creek North features a functional, open-concept layout that offers great flow between the kitchen and great room areas. There is an additional sun room off the great room!

This home has stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, tile back splash, and has fresh neutral paint throughout so you can customize with your own décor! The living area offers plenty of room for residents and your family will appreciate the open-concept kitchen with a stand-up bar and convenient sun-room access for additional entertaining. Full kitchen appliances featuring a refrigerator, oven, hood, stove, and dishwasher are included with the home. The great room and entry offer cathedral ceilings and plenty of natural light throughout the home. The master bedroom is large and has two separate closets. Professionally cleaned light carpet throughout.

Well-located home on a quiet street with a large, gated grassy yard in the home's backyard with more outdoor space for entertaining. Excellent location in this prestigious west-side neighborhood features easy access to the 65 Freeway, groceries, schools, entertainment and more. The home is just across the street from Cross Creek Center and Walgreen's in Eagle Creek North Subdivision with a community clubhouse and pool. This is a place you will want to call home! This rental will not last long in this neighborhood- please call today to schedule a showing. Rent is $1,280/month and an 18-month or 24-month term is preferred. Please call for details. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5641 Hyacinth Way have any available units?
5641 Hyacinth Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5641 Hyacinth Way have?
Some of 5641 Hyacinth Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5641 Hyacinth Way currently offering any rent specials?
5641 Hyacinth Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5641 Hyacinth Way pet-friendly?
No, 5641 Hyacinth Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5641 Hyacinth Way offer parking?
Yes, 5641 Hyacinth Way offers parking.
Does 5641 Hyacinth Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5641 Hyacinth Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5641 Hyacinth Way have a pool?
Yes, 5641 Hyacinth Way has a pool.
Does 5641 Hyacinth Way have accessible units?
No, 5641 Hyacinth Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5641 Hyacinth Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5641 Hyacinth Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Indiana Flats and Townhomes
735 W 11th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College