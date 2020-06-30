5620 Glencoe St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP:



Duplex home has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom

Living Room

Other Features include: Washer/Dryer hook-up, eat in kitchen, 1 car garage



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy



UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



CONTACT:

For more information

