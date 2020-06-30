All apartments in Indianapolis
5620 Glencoe St

5620 Glencoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

5620 Glencoe Street, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP:

Duplex home has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Washer/Dryer hook-up, eat in kitchen, 1 car garage

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5620 Glencoe St have any available units?
5620 Glencoe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5620 Glencoe St have?
Some of 5620 Glencoe St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5620 Glencoe St currently offering any rent specials?
5620 Glencoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5620 Glencoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5620 Glencoe St is pet friendly.
Does 5620 Glencoe St offer parking?
Yes, 5620 Glencoe St offers parking.
Does 5620 Glencoe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5620 Glencoe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5620 Glencoe St have a pool?
No, 5620 Glencoe St does not have a pool.
Does 5620 Glencoe St have accessible units?
No, 5620 Glencoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 5620 Glencoe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5620 Glencoe St does not have units with dishwashers.
