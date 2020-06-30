All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 17 2019 at 8:08 AM

56 Port Sylvia Dr

56 Port Sylvia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

56 Port Sylvia Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Garden City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Upgraded 2/1 with fresh new carpet and fresh new paint conveniently located in Wayne Township near restaurants, shopping areas and right off the 465 interstate. This unit comes with a stackable washer and dryer, large balcony with extra storage space and spacious rooms. All appliances included. Monthly rate $745. HOA includes clubhouse, play ground area and swimming pool.
*** Please contact us to obtain a rental application and to schedule a showing asap. Please note: We do not accept section 8. Thank you***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 Port Sylvia Dr have any available units?
56 Port Sylvia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 56 Port Sylvia Dr have?
Some of 56 Port Sylvia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 Port Sylvia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
56 Port Sylvia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 Port Sylvia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 56 Port Sylvia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 56 Port Sylvia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 56 Port Sylvia Dr offers parking.
Does 56 Port Sylvia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 Port Sylvia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 Port Sylvia Dr have a pool?
Yes, 56 Port Sylvia Dr has a pool.
Does 56 Port Sylvia Dr have accessible units?
No, 56 Port Sylvia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 56 Port Sylvia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 Port Sylvia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

