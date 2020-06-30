56 Port Sylvia Dr

Amenities
Upgraded 2/1 with fresh new carpet and fresh new paint conveniently located in Wayne Township near restaurants, shopping areas and right off the 465 interstate. This unit comes with a stackable washer and dryer, large balcony with extra storage space and spacious rooms. All appliances included. Monthly rate $745. HOA includes clubhouse, play ground area and swimming pool.
*** Please contact us to obtain a rental application and to schedule a showing asap. Please note: We do not accept section 8. Thank you***