All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5508 Winship Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5508 Winship Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5508 Winship Ct

5508 Winship Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Valley Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5508 Winship Court, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6ce45300fb ----
This lovely 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch style home is move in ready. The home offers lots of living space with the separate family room and living room. The kitchen is perfect as it offers a nice open feel, has plenty of cabinet space, ceiling fan and a stove and fridge are included. Additional amenities include a separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups and blinds provided. There is also a 1 car attached garage.

Home is All Electric.

Stove and Fridge included.

Security Deposit = $975

Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities - electricity, water and sewer.

Call the school directly to verify the district.
Section 8 not accepted.

$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com

Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details

A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

1 Car Attached Garage
All Electric
Living Room & Family Room
Pets Allowed
Stove
W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5508 Winship Ct have any available units?
5508 Winship Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5508 Winship Ct have?
Some of 5508 Winship Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5508 Winship Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5508 Winship Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 Winship Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5508 Winship Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5508 Winship Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5508 Winship Ct offers parking.
Does 5508 Winship Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5508 Winship Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 Winship Ct have a pool?
No, 5508 Winship Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5508 Winship Ct have accessible units?
No, 5508 Winship Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 Winship Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5508 Winship Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Martinique Terrace
6789 S East St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College