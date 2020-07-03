5508 Winship Ct

Amenities

This lovely 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch style home is move in ready. The home offers lots of living space with the separate family room and living room. The kitchen is perfect as it offers a nice open feel, has plenty of cabinet space, ceiling fan and a stove and fridge are included. Additional amenities include a separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups and blinds provided. There is also a 1 car attached garage.



Home is All Electric.



Stove and Fridge included.



Security Deposit = $975



Utilities - tenant is responsible for all utilities - electricity, water and sewer.



Call the school directly to verify the district.

Section 8 not accepted.



$45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com



Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details



A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM



