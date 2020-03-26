5501 Yucatan Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom with Huge Fenced Back yard - One level ranch house with 1 car garage and huge backyard with shed. This home has hardwood throughout the living room and bedrooms. In the kitchen you have nice counter tops with back splash and lots of cabinet space with a fridge, dishwasher and stove. One bathroom with 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space. Back yard is huge and with a deck and shed area.



We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1000

Security Deposit: $1000 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions



Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS



