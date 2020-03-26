All apartments in Indianapolis
5501 Yucatan Dr

5501 Yucatan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5501 Yucatan Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom with Huge Fenced Back yard - One level ranch house with 1 car garage and huge backyard with shed. This home has hardwood throughout the living room and bedrooms. In the kitchen you have nice counter tops with back splash and lots of cabinet space with a fridge, dishwasher and stove. One bathroom with 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space. Back yard is huge and with a deck and shed area.

We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Secure your new home today!
We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1000
Security Deposit: $1000 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions

Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS

(RLNE4866893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 Yucatan Dr have any available units?
5501 Yucatan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5501 Yucatan Dr have?
Some of 5501 Yucatan Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 Yucatan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5501 Yucatan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 Yucatan Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5501 Yucatan Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5501 Yucatan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5501 Yucatan Dr offers parking.
Does 5501 Yucatan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 Yucatan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 Yucatan Dr have a pool?
No, 5501 Yucatan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5501 Yucatan Dr have accessible units?
No, 5501 Yucatan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 Yucatan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5501 Yucatan Dr has units with dishwashers.
