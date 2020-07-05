5454 Garth Drive

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



Located on a cul-de-sac in Wayne Township off Lynhurst and Rockville Road with easy access to the Airport, Interstates, and Downtown. This home features a split floor plan, vaulted ceilings with skylights in family room, fireplace, cute kitchen with and a 2-car attached garage. Enjoy the wooded back yard with screened-in back porch & storage shed. Gas fireplace is fueled by a propane tank. Tenant is required to supply propane to the fireplace. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.