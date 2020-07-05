All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:14 PM

5454 Garth Drive

5454 Garth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5454 Garth Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Garden City

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Located on a cul-de-sac in Wayne Township off Lynhurst and Rockville Road with easy access to the Airport, Interstates, and Downtown. This home features a split floor plan, vaulted ceilings with skylights in family room, fireplace, cute kitchen with and a 2-car attached garage. Enjoy the wooded back yard with screened-in back porch & storage shed. Gas fireplace is fueled by a propane tank. Tenant is required to supply propane to the fireplace. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5454 Garth Drive have any available units?
5454 Garth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5454 Garth Drive have?
Some of 5454 Garth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5454 Garth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5454 Garth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5454 Garth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5454 Garth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5454 Garth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5454 Garth Drive offers parking.
Does 5454 Garth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5454 Garth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5454 Garth Drive have a pool?
No, 5454 Garth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5454 Garth Drive have accessible units?
No, 5454 Garth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5454 Garth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5454 Garth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

