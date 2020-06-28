5401 N. Delaware St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace

SPECIAL Half off first full months rent if moved in by 12/30! Stunning tri-level Home for rent in Broad Ripple/Meridian Kessler neighborhood. Kitchen features side eat-in area w/ built in cabnitry and stainless steel appliances. Dining room, family room w fireplace, sunroom, and one bedroom + bath located on the first floor. Three unique bedrooms upstairs, and finished basement with built in wine cellar, bar, and fireplace; laundry room, bathroom, and work-bench room. Security system, 2 car detached garage, fenced in yard, sun room, and patio. This home is available now, and is truly a MUST SEE!! Please call 317-794-2064 to schedule a showing today!



