5401 N. Delaware St.
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:37 AM

5401 N. Delaware St.

5401 North Delaware Street · No Longer Available
Location

5401 North Delaware Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
SPECIAL Half off first full months rent if moved in by 12/30! Stunning tri-level Home for rent in Broad Ripple/Meridian Kessler neighborhood. Kitchen features side eat-in area w/ built in cabnitry and stainless steel appliances. Dining room, family room w fireplace, sunroom, and one bedroom + bath located on the first floor. Three unique bedrooms upstairs, and finished basement with built in wine cellar, bar, and fireplace; laundry room, bathroom, and work-bench room. Security system, 2 car detached garage, fenced in yard, sun room, and patio. This home is available now, and is truly a MUST SEE!! Please call 317-794-2064 to schedule a showing today!

Utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

