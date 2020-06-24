All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5361 West 36th Street unit A

5361 W 36th St · No Longer Available
Location

5361 W 36th St, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Eagledale

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Tri-level
Welcome home to this beautiful tri-level home that boasts 1,900 sq ft. perfect for that growing family. spacious kitchen to include range oven, hood, refrigerator and new flooring. The upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms and full bath. Downstairs can be used as a master suite or can easily convert to additional living space. Unit is furnished with water saving washer and dryer that is located adjacent to another full bath. Please no pets. Tenant to pay all utilities and responsible for landscape and mowing. Shared drive with room for 2 cars off street parking. Water to be paid by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5361 West 36th Street unit A have any available units?
5361 West 36th Street unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5361 West 36th Street unit A have?
Some of 5361 West 36th Street unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5361 West 36th Street unit A currently offering any rent specials?
5361 West 36th Street unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5361 West 36th Street unit A pet-friendly?
No, 5361 West 36th Street unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5361 West 36th Street unit A offer parking?
Yes, 5361 West 36th Street unit A offers parking.
Does 5361 West 36th Street unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5361 West 36th Street unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5361 West 36th Street unit A have a pool?
No, 5361 West 36th Street unit A does not have a pool.
Does 5361 West 36th Street unit A have accessible units?
No, 5361 West 36th Street unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 5361 West 36th Street unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5361 West 36th Street unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
