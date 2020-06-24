5361 West 36th Street unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Tri-level

Welcome home to this beautiful tri-level home that boasts 1,900 sq ft. perfect for that growing family. spacious kitchen to include range oven, hood, refrigerator and new flooring. The upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms and full bath. Downstairs can be used as a master suite or can easily convert to additional living space. Unit is furnished with water saving washer and dryer that is located adjacent to another full bath. Please no pets. Tenant to pay all utilities and responsible for landscape and mowing. Shared drive with room for 2 cars off street parking. Water to be paid by landlord.