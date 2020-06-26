534 East Vermont Street

Amenities

Start checking off your wish list items with LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION on this 2 BR/2.5 bath Townhouse in Dtwn's premiere Historic Lockerbie Square by Mass Ave. Check off for quality updates in one of the most updated homes you’ll find let alone lease. Quality Bamboo Hardwoods & custom cabinetry/blt-ins throughout, plus an atypically large kitchen with sparkling granite, newer cabinets, a striking backsplash & SS appliances. Check off 2 more for the large pvt patio on a sought after tree-lined street & for a pvt attached garage. Then leave the car in the garage or your Assigned outside space (+ 2 street permits) & add a large check mark for walkability & start exploring dtwn. Available for nonsmokers 7/1 for 12, 24, or 36 months