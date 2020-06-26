All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

534 East Vermont Street

534 East Vermont Street · No Longer Available
Location

534 East Vermont Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Start checking off your wish list items with LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION on this 2 BR/2.5 bath Townhouse in Dtwn's premiere Historic Lockerbie Square by Mass Ave. Check off for quality updates in one of the most updated homes you’ll find let alone lease. Quality Bamboo Hardwoods & custom cabinetry/blt-ins throughout, plus an atypically large kitchen with sparkling granite, newer cabinets, a striking backsplash & SS appliances. Check off 2 more for the large pvt patio on a sought after tree-lined street & for a pvt attached garage. Then leave the car in the garage or your Assigned outside space (+ 2 street permits) & add a large check mark for walkability & start exploring dtwn. Available for nonsmokers 7/1 for 12, 24, or 36 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 East Vermont Street have any available units?
534 East Vermont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 East Vermont Street have?
Some of 534 East Vermont Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 East Vermont Street currently offering any rent specials?
534 East Vermont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 East Vermont Street pet-friendly?
No, 534 East Vermont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 534 East Vermont Street offer parking?
Yes, 534 East Vermont Street offers parking.
Does 534 East Vermont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 East Vermont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 East Vermont Street have a pool?
No, 534 East Vermont Street does not have a pool.
Does 534 East Vermont Street have accessible units?
No, 534 East Vermont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 534 East Vermont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 East Vermont Street has units with dishwashers.
