Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5334 Padre Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:50 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5334 Padre Lane
5334 Padre Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
I65-South Emerson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
5334 Padre Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home that comes with 1016 SqFt of living space with garage!! Fully fenced in back yard !
Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5334 Padre Lane have any available units?
5334 Padre Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5334 Padre Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5334 Padre Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5334 Padre Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5334 Padre Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5334 Padre Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5334 Padre Lane offers parking.
Does 5334 Padre Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5334 Padre Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5334 Padre Lane have a pool?
No, 5334 Padre Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5334 Padre Lane have accessible units?
No, 5334 Padre Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5334 Padre Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5334 Padre Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5334 Padre Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5334 Padre Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
