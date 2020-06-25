5308 Telford Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



A charming 2 level home tucked in a quiet neighborhood. This home features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. You'll find tile and great hardwood floors on the lower level and carpet on the 2 level and throughout the bedrooms. The back yard is begging to provide a retreat with a large deck, fenced in yard, storage barn and neat, low maintenance landscaping. Pet friendly. 1164 sq ft. Schedule your viewing today, this one wont last long.



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent. To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com Not currently accepting Section 8 Online applications: 1) Find address for which you are applying 2) Click Apply Now 3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.