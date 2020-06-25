All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated August 16 2019 at 8:42 PM

5308 Telford Court

5308 Telford Court · No Longer Available
Location

5308 Telford Court, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

A charming 2 level home tucked in a quiet neighborhood. This home features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. You'll find tile and great hardwood floors on the lower level and carpet on the 2 level and throughout the bedrooms. The back yard is begging to provide a retreat with a large deck, fenced in yard, storage barn and neat, low maintenance landscaping. Pet friendly. 1164 sq ft. Schedule your viewing today, this one wont last long.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent. To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com Not currently accepting Section 8 Online applications: 1) Find address for which you are applying 2) Click Apply Now 3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 Telford Court have any available units?
5308 Telford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5308 Telford Court have?
Some of 5308 Telford Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 Telford Court currently offering any rent specials?
5308 Telford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 Telford Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5308 Telford Court is pet friendly.
Does 5308 Telford Court offer parking?
No, 5308 Telford Court does not offer parking.
Does 5308 Telford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 Telford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 Telford Court have a pool?
No, 5308 Telford Court does not have a pool.
Does 5308 Telford Court have accessible units?
No, 5308 Telford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 Telford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5308 Telford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
