Last updated February 28 2020 at 10:32 PM

5230 Tufton Drive

5230 Tufton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5230 Tufton Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PIKE TOWNSHIP Lovely 2-story family home 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms 2 Car Garage. Beautiful cathedral ceiling in living area, open concept for entertaining with a private fenced in patio off the kitchen for outside entertaining. Freshly painted with all carpeted areas for cozy living. This home is on a secluded quiet street in a fantastic neighborhood. Call today to schedule showing! $1250 rent / $1250 deposit Call 317-252-5830 Monday-Friday 9am-5pm or visit us online at www.rentindyhomes.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5230 Tufton Drive have any available units?
5230 Tufton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5230 Tufton Drive have?
Some of 5230 Tufton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5230 Tufton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5230 Tufton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5230 Tufton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5230 Tufton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5230 Tufton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5230 Tufton Drive offers parking.
Does 5230 Tufton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5230 Tufton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5230 Tufton Drive have a pool?
No, 5230 Tufton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5230 Tufton Drive have accessible units?
No, 5230 Tufton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5230 Tufton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5230 Tufton Drive has units with dishwashers.

