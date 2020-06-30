5230 Tufton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

PIKE TOWNSHIP Lovely 2-story family home 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms 2 Car Garage. Beautiful cathedral ceiling in living area, open concept for entertaining with a private fenced in patio off the kitchen for outside entertaining. Freshly painted with all carpeted areas for cozy living. This home is on a secluded quiet street in a fantastic neighborhood. Call today to schedule showing! $1250 rent / $1250 deposit Call 317-252-5830 Monday-Friday 9am-5pm or visit us online at www.rentindyhomes.com.