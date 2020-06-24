All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 27 2019 at 4:53 PM

5210 Hodson Drive

5210 Hodson Place · No Longer Available
Location

5210 Hodson Place, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Mars Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house can't become a home until you put your own personal touch to it. It has an attached 2 car garage, new flooring throughout, neutral wall colors to go perfect with your furnishings, and also includes a fenced in backyard. Don't delay! This house will lease quickly!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5210 Hodson Drive have any available units?
5210 Hodson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5210 Hodson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5210 Hodson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 Hodson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5210 Hodson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5210 Hodson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5210 Hodson Drive offers parking.
Does 5210 Hodson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5210 Hodson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 Hodson Drive have a pool?
No, 5210 Hodson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5210 Hodson Drive have accessible units?
No, 5210 Hodson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 Hodson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5210 Hodson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5210 Hodson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5210 Hodson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
