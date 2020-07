Amenities

This stunning brownstone in Lockerbie Park is ready for immediate occupancy! Home features an individual, private entry, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, hardwood floors, built-in shelving throughout, heated garage, gourmet kitchen, open floor plan, and all appliances (including washer and dryer) are included with the lease. All of this and within walking distance of all of your favorite Mass Ave. amenities!!