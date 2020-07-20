515 Bridgestone Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 Bedroom ranch located in Wayne Township features Great Room w/new carpet and paint, master suite with Full bath & walk-in closet. @nd Full bath between bedroom 2 & 3. Huge kitchen with eat-in-area. 2 car attached garage. ALL bedrooms have walk-in closets Home backs up to Pond ***Looking for at lease a 12 month lease * Lease application fee $25 per adult * Home is available now * Looking for renter to start lease no later than 9/15/19 * No smokers * No pets *Home is not available for sale or lease w/option.